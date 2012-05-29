BRIEF-Prosafe extends rig contract, cuts rate

OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) - PROSAFE

* BP Exploration Operating Company Limited has extended the contract duration for the use of Safe Caledonia conducting accommodation support at the Andrew Area Development Project in the UK sector of the North Sea.

* The revised contract period incorporates operations at the Magnus platform and extends the contract by seven months to end March 2014.

* The dayrate of the revised firm period of 15 months is slightly reduced compared to the original contract of eight months. Total value of the firm period will now be around $116 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)