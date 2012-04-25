FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq posts best gain for the year on Apple
April 25, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq posts best gain for the year on Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Apple’s surge giving the Nasdaq its biggest gain of the year, while the Fed chairman reassured markets the central bank would do more if necessary to lift the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 89.16 points, or 0.69 percent, to end unofficially at 13,090.72. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 18.72 points, or 1.36 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,390.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 68.03 points, or 2.30 percent, to close unofficially at 3,029.63.

