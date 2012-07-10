FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch drops Fateh Chand Charitable Trust's ratings
July 10, 2012

TEXT-Fitch drops Fateh Chand Charitable Trust's ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Fateh Chand Charitable Trust’s (FCCT) ‘Fitch BB+(ind)nm’ National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of FCCT.

Fitch migrated FCCT to the non-monitored category in January 2012 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn FCCT’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR351.8m term loan limits: ‘Fitch BB+(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR105m non-fund based bank limits (comprising bank guarantees): ‘Fitch A4+(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
