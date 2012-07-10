TEXT-Fitch rates Industrial Bank of Korea's senior USD notes 'A+(exp)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Industrial Bank of Korea’s (IBK) proposed long-term senior unsecured USD notes an expected ‘A+(exp)’ rating. The notes will be issued under the bank’s existing USD8bn global medium-term note programme dated 13 April 2012.

The issue size has yet to be determined and the tenor is expected to be about five years. The proceeds will be used for IBK’s general corporate purposes. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The expected rating is at the same level as IBK’s Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating which in turn is equalised with South Korea’s sovereign rating (‘A+'/Positive), reflecting the de facto solvency guarantee by the government for IBK as per Article 43, IBK Act.

The rating of the bank and the notes will move in tandem with that of the Korean sovereign. A material deterioration in the bank’s relationship with Korea’s government may also lead to a negative rating action.

IBK is one of the key policy banks in South Korea and has been in a long-running privatisation process since 1994. It is currently 72.1%-owned by the government (68.6% directly, 1.9% through Korea Finance Corporation (‘A+'/Positive) and 1.6% through Export-Import Bank of Korea (‘A+'/Positive)). IBK’s mandate is to provide credit to small- and medium-sized enterprises. To this end, IBK focuses on small but viable manufacturing companies.