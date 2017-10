July 10 (Reuters) - Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott REIT)

* Moody’s Investors Service says that the announcement by Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott REIT, rated Baa3 stable) that it will acquire Ascott Raffles Place Singapore and Ascott Guangzhou in China,will be mildly credit positive in the short term, but could raise leverage over the longer term.