TEXT-S&P summary: Yanlord Land Group Ltd.
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2012 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Yanlord Land Group Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Yanlord Land Group Ltd. ----------------------- 10-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 98482L

Mult. CUSIP6: 984832

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Mar-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

19-Apr-2010 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Our rating on Yanlord Land Group Ltd. reflects the company’s concentration in the high-end residential sector, its small operating scale, aggressive debt-funded expansion, increasing leverage, and a limited visibility of a recovery in property sales in China. In addition, Yanlord has some large debt maturities in 2012-2013. The company’s good market position and brand recognition in high-end property projects, and record of fund raising and financial flexibility temper the above weaknesses.

