TEXT-S&P requests comments on proposed criteria for rating insurers

July 10 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services announced today that it is seeking comments to its proposed methodology for rating insurance companies worldwide that it has just published, “Criteria | Insurance | Request for Comment:Insurers: Rating Methodology.”

Standard & Poor’s also announced that it is hosting two teleconferences on July 12 and 13 to discuss the Request for Comment (RFC) (see teleconference details below).

SCOPE OF THE PROPOSAL

The proposed criteria apply to all global-scale foreign currency and local currency long-term issuer credit, financial strength, and financial enhancement ratings on insurers in the business of life, health, and property/casualty (P/C; known as non-life outside of the U.S.) insurance, and reinsurance. For most companies, the three types of ratings are identical under the current and proposed criteria. The criteria exclude ratings on bond insurers, insurance brokers, insurers that are starting up or are in run-off, and mortgage and title insurers. Public information (“pi”) ratings are out of the scope of the RFC.

DETAILS

The proposed criteria for insurance ratings constitute specific methodologies and assumptions under Standard & Poor’s “Principles Of Credit Ratings,” published on Feb. 16, 2011.

The methodology we propose consists of two key steps: assessing (1) the group credit profile (GCP) and, for certain subsidiaries, their stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and (2) extraordinary government or group support.

The proposed criteria introduce a ratings framework comprising a business risk profile and a financial risk profile. The aim is to clearly and in considerable detail specify the factors and subfactors of the analysis, and to show how they combine into rating outcomes.

The insurer’s business risk profile is derived from the combination of the scores for the relevant Insurance Industry and Country Risk Assessment (IICRA) and the insurer’s competitive position. Its financial risk profile is derived from the combination of the insurer’s scores for capital and earnings, risk position, and financial flexibility. The anchor is derived from the combination of scores for the business and financial risk profiles. The indicative SACP or GCP is equivalent to the anchor, unless it is modified by the enterprise risk management (ERM) and management score and by peer comparisons.

Once the rated insurer’s subsidiaries’ status and the likelihood of extraordinary support are evaluated, then the criteria assign the insurer’s issuer credit rating (ICR) as a function of the SACP, GCP and, for government-related entities (GREs), the rating on the government.

IMPACT ON OUTSTANDING RATINGS

We expect any change to our global distribution of insurer ratings to be modest. The review may lead to adjustments to some insurance company ratings. We expect the significant majority of ratings to remain unchanged or move by no more than one notch.

RESPONSE DEADLINE

We encourage all market participants to submit written comments on the proposed criteria by Sept. 9, 2012. Please send them to CriteriaComments@standardandpoors.com. After the deadline, we will review the comments and publish the criteria.