TEXT-S&P:Santander UK rtgs are unaffected by tender offer

July 10 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Santander UK PLC (SanUK; A/Stable/A-1) are unaffected by SanUK’s announced offer on July 3, 2012 to repurchase nine of its dated subordinated instruments and the 8.963% non-cumulative trust preferred securities of Abbey National Capital Trust I (together “the tender offer securities”).

By executing the tender offer, SanUK aims to enhance the quality of its capital structure through the generation of core Tier 1 capital, in anticipation of the regulatory changes that are likely to arise through the implementation of Basel III. SanUK intends to buy back up to GBP1.5 billion of securities in aggregate and the transaction is expected to close on July 12, 2012.

We consider the tender offer to be “opportunistic,” as our criteria define this term (see “Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update,” published May 12, 2009). This is because SanUK’s tender offer securities are trading very close to “par”, and, in our view, there is no realistic possibility of a conventional default on the instruments over the near-to-medium term.

We continue to project that SanUK’s risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, Standard & Poor’s measure of capitalization, will operate in a range of 6%-7% through the two-year rating horizon. Even if SanUK was to buy back the full GBP1.5 billion, we do not expect this to have any meaningful impact on its liquidity as the offer has been prefunded with medium-term issuances.

Consequently, we foresee no prospective change to our assessment of SanUK’s capital and earnings as “moderate” and its liquidity as “adequate”, and therefore no change in the bank’s stand-alone credit profile or counterparty credit rating.