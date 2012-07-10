FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: The Commercial Bank of Qatar
July 10, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: The Commercial Bank of Qatar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- The Commercial Bank of Qatar ------------------ 10-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Qatar

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-May-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb-

Anchor bbb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +3

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +3

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Second-largest bank in its domestic market.

-- Strong capitalization.

-- Good efficiency and profitability.

-- High systemic importance in the Qatari banking system.

Weaknesses:

-- Narrow domestic market with high concentration risks.

-- Material but declining maturity mismatches.

-- Stiff competition.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on Qatar-based Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) is stable, reflecting our view that the bank’s sound domestic business position and “strong” capital and earnings will remain key strengths over the medium term, while asset quality should stabilize or only slightly deteriorate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
