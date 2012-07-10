FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen i Reasekuracji WARTA S.A.
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2012 / 11:37 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen i Reasekuracji WARTA S.A.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen i Reasekuracji WARTA S.A. ------ 10-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Poland

Local currency A/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Jul-2012 A/-- --/--

29-Nov-2011 BBB+/-- --/--

18-Jul-2011 BBB/-- --/--

29-Nov-2010 A-/-- --/--

04-Sep-2009 NR/-- --/--

10-Mar-2009 BBBpi/-- --/--

20-Feb-2009 BBpi/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A/Stable 10-Jul-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.