TEXT-S&P ratings - Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen i Reasekuracji WARTA S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

Ratings -- Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen i Reasekuracji WARTA S.A. ------ 10-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Poland

Local currency A/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Jul-2012 A/-- --/--

29-Nov-2011 BBB+/-- --/--

18-Jul-2011 BBB/-- --/--

29-Nov-2010 A-/-- --/--

04-Sep-2009 NR/-- --/--

10-Mar-2009 BBBpi/-- --/--

20-Feb-2009 BBpi/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A/Stable 10-Jul-2012