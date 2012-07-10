TEXT-Fitch drops Fondiaria-SAI's ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Fondiaria-SAI (FonSAI) and its main subsidiary, Milano Assicurazioni (Milano)’s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of ‘B+'/Rating Watch Evolving.

Fitch considers that it does not have sufficient publicly available information to maintain the ratings. As a result, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage on FonSAI and Milano.

