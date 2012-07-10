TEXT-S&P ratings - OJSC NLMK

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

OJSC NLMK

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jul-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

12-Jul-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

RUB10 bil 10.75% bnds due 10/30/2012 BBB- 21-Oct-2009

RUB5 bil 9.75% bnds due 12/04/2012 BBB- 07-Dec-2009

RUB10 bil 7.75% bnds ser 6 due 03/05/2013 BBB- 02-Mar-2010