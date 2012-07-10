TEXT-S&P ratings - SPG Land Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- SPG Land Holdings Ltd. --------------------------------- 10-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: China
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Jul-2012 B-/-- B-/--
16-Jan-2012 B/-- B/--
29-Sep-2011 B+/-- B+/--
7-Mar-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
=============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$200 mil 13.50% nts due 04/08/2016 CCC+ 10-Jul-2012