FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch credit briefing on Indonesia - beyond investment grade - 6 Feb
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2013 / 6:37 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch credit briefing on Indonesia - beyond investment grade - 6 Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 14 - Fitch Ratings invites market participants to its annual credit briefing on Indonesia on 6 February 2013. The event will be held at the Grand Ballroom, Level 3, Mandarin Oriental Jakarta, Jl. M. H. Thamrin, between 8am to 1.30pm local time.

Senior analysts from Fitch’s Sovereigns, Corporates, Financial Institutions and Insurance teams, will discuss topics such as the outlook for Indonesia’s credit profile, as well as the prospects and challenges facing the country’s banks, insurers, and corporations from sectors such as commodities, telecoms and real estate.

Attendance is complimentary but seating capacity is limited. Market participants and media representatives are advised to pre-register by clicking on the following link:

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.