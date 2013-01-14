FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P publishes institutional framework for LRGs
January 14, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P publishes institutional framework for LRGs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 14 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published its periodical review of our institutional framework assessments for rated local and regional governments (LRGs) worldwide (see “Institutional Framework Assessments For International Local And Regional Governments”).

Since we last published our analysis on Dec. 19, 2011, we have:

-- Lowered our assessments of institutional frameworks for German municipalities in the state of North-Rhine Westphalia, Italian special status regions, Spanish special status regions and provinces, and normal status regions;

-- Revised the trend on Argentinian states and municipalities to “weakening”; and

-- Withdrawn our institutional framework assessments on new French cities, Hungarian municipalities, Philippine municipalities, Romanian municipalities, and Turkish municipalities, as we no longer rate local and regional governments operating under these institutional frameworks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
