TEXT-S&P ratings - UCL Rail B.V.
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2013 / 10:52 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - UCL Rail B.V.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 14 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- UCL Rail B.V. ------------------------------------------ 14-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Railroads,

line-haul

operating

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Jan-2013 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
