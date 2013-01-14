TEXT-Fitch assigns UCL Rail 'BB+' IDR;outlook positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned UCL Rail B.V. (UCLR) a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BB+'. The Outlook is Positive. A full list of rating actions is below.

The ratings reflect UCLR’s position as the leading rolling stock owner and operator in Russia’s rail freight market. The sizeable asset base provides UCLR with a strong ability to execute customer demand and a diversified fleet and customer base. This supports its strong profitability and operating cash flows. However, UCLR’s business is exposed to volatile economic drivers affecting both volumes transported and freight rates. Fitch expects UCLR to report leverage around 2.1x (net adjusted debt to funds from operations; FFO) at YE12 and reduce it from 2013, helped by strong operating cash flow, low capex (focused on maintenance and asset life extension) and zero dividend policy. The Positive Outlook reflects the expected deleveraging.

KEY DRIVERS

Freight One Acquisition

UCL purchased a 75% stake in JSC Freight One from JSC Russian Railways (RZD; ‘BBB’/Stable/‘F3’) in December 2011 for RUB125.5bn, and the remaining 25% in December 2012 for RUB50bn. RUB117bn of the total acquisition price was external debt funded and the acquisition debt represents the majority of UCL’s consolidated debt, which led to a post-acquisition leverage of around 2.1x. Together with the pre-acquisition fleet of around 30,000 wagons, UCLR now owns 210,000 wagons in Russia and CIS.

Strong Competitive Position

UCLR is the leading nationwide commercial rolling stock operator in Russia by fleet size (around 21% of the market, 2011 pro-forma), transportation volumes (around 23%), and turnover (26%). The company has a diversified fleet and customer base, which along with a broad network of regional branches secure its competitive advantage and efficiency over smaller market players. However, these advantages might become less obvious in the medium term, as Fitch expects that competition in the sector will possibly intensify due to consolidation of the market in the coming years.

Elevated Volume Risks

UCLR’s strengths are partially offset by the company’s exposure to cyclical commodity industries (coal, oil and building materials account for approximately three-quarters of total volume transported) and above-average exposure to lower tariff cargoes (e.g. coal). Fitch assesses UCLR’s volume risk as elevated, although this is mitigated by a comparatively low share of fixed costs in the company’s cost structure.

Moderate market expectations

In Russia, railroads remain the main method of cargo transportation, accountable for as much as 85% of total freight turnover (excluding pipelines). The growth of rail freight turnover has been on average 1% below that of real GDP since 2002. The agency expects real GDP to grow by around 4% both in 2012 and 2013, and rail freight turnover is likely to increase by 1%-2% yoy, assuming limitations of existing railroad infrastructure.

Traffic May Curb Growth

Further growth of the market may be constrained by a reduction in the efficiency of the Russian railway infrastructure, which remains in full control of the state through RZD. The rising numbers of wagons (at points beyond the system’s capacity) spurred by market liberalisation and rising demand for cargo transport have resulted in congestion and reduced average speed, limiting potential volume growth. Fitch believes that this could affect UCL’s future growth prospects.

Positive Outlook Reflects Expected Deleveraging

UCLR currently has a significant debt level. However, we expect that the company’s debt burden will ease over the short to medium term to the levels commensurate with a low-BBB category. This should be driven by stable operating profitability, moderate capex needs and zero dividend policy allowing for gradual debt repayment. Fitch forecasts leverage to go down to around 1.7x at YE13 and to around 1.1x at YE14. The agency expects FFO interest coverage to increase from 5.0x in 2012 and 4.3x in 2013 to 6.2x in 2014. Once the company has established a track record of its financial policy and reduced leverage as expected, Fitch would consider a positive rating action.

LIQUIDITY

Adequate Liquidity

At YE12 the liquidity was supported by RUB44bn of cash compared to around RUB50bn of debt and finance leases due in 2013. Fitch-expected free cash flow for 2012-2014 is positive. The company has no committed unutilised facilities, unused facilities stood at RUB6.5bn.

RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Lower Debt Level: Stronger credit metrics - leverage (measured as net adjusted debt to FFO) falling comfortably below 2.0x and FFO interest cover rising above 5x on a sustained basis, could result in a positive rating action assuming unchanged business risk profile.

Negative: The current Outlook is Positive. As a result, Fitch’s sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating downgrade. Future developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a negative rating action include:

- More Aggressive Financial Profile: Inability to reduce the debt burden in the short-to-medium term due to weaker-than-expected operating results, larger capex or dividend payments could result in a negative rating action (revision of the Outlook to Stable).

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR assigned at: ‘BB+', Positive Outlook

Short-term foreign currency IDR assigned at: ‘B’

Senior unsecured rating assigned at: ‘BB+’

Long-term local currency IDR assigned at: ‘BB+', Positive Outlook

Short-term local currency IDR assigned at: ‘B’

Local currency senior unsecured rating assigned at: ‘BB+’

National Long-term rating assigned at: ‘AA(rus)', Positive Outlook