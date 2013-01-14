FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch drops Freight One ratings on acquisition by UCL Rail
January 14, 2013 / 11:42 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch drops Freight One ratings on acquisition by UCL Rail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 14 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on, affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn JSC Freight One’s ratings, as listed below.

The rating actions follow the full acquisition of Freight One by UCL Rail B.V. (UCLR, ‘BB+'/Positive/‘B’). Despite some legacy loans and finance leases at Freight One, the group will be primarily funded at UCLR level (see “Fitch Assigns ULC Rail ‘BB+’ IDR; Outlook Positive” dated 14 January at www.fitchratings.com for more detail).

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at ‘BB+'; Outlook revised to Positive from Negative; withdrawn

Short-term IDR affirmed at ‘B’ and withdrawn

Local currency long-term IDR affirmed at ‘BB+'; Outlook revised to Positive from Negative; withdrawn

Local currency short-term IDR affirmed at ‘B’ and withdrawn

National long-term rating affirmed at ‘AA(rus)'; Outlook revised to Positive from Negative; withdrawn

