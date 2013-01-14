FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns Voyage Bidco 'B' prelim rating;outlook stable
January 14, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns Voyage Bidco 'B' prelim rating;outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 -

Overview

-- Voyage BidCo Ltd., the parent company of U.K.-based social care group Voyage Care Ltd. (Voyage), is to raise GBP272 million of notes to refinance its bank debt.

-- We assess Voyage’s financial risk profile as “highly leveraged” and its business risk profile as “fair.”

-- We are assigning our ‘B’ preliminary long-term corporate credit rating to Voyage BidCo.

-- We are also assigning our preliminary ‘B+’ issue rating to Voyage’s proposed GBP210 million senior secured notes and our preliminary ‘CCC+’ issue rating to its proposed GBP62 million second-lien notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Voyage’s operating model should enable it to sustain its operating performance and cash flow generation.

Rating Action

On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘B’ preliminary long-term corporate credit rating to Voyage BidCo Ltd., the parent company of U.K.-based social care group Voyage Care Ltd. (Voyage). The outlook is stable.

