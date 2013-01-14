TEXT-Fitch publishes new issue report on Turin Capital Leasing FIDC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 14 - Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on Turin Capital Leasing Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditorios (Turin FIDC).

On Dec. 28, 2012, Fitch affirmed the BRL46,690,000 senior cotas as follows:

--Local currency rating at ‘A-sf’; Outlook Stable;

--Brazilian national scale rating at ‘AAAsf(bra)'; Outlook Stable.

The transaction is backed by a static pool of finance leases originated by Banco CNH Capital S.A. (Banco CNH) to companies and individuals throughout Brazil for heavy equipment. The FIDC consists of a sequential-pay structure of senior cotas and unrated junior cotas with the legal final maturity in January 2014.

