FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch publishes new issue report on Turin Capital Leasing FIDC
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes new issue report on Turin Capital Leasing FIDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 14 - Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on Turin Capital Leasing Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditorios (Turin FIDC).

On Dec. 28, 2012, Fitch affirmed the BRL46,690,000 senior cotas as follows:

--Local currency rating at ‘A-sf’; Outlook Stable;

--Brazilian national scale rating at ‘AAAsf(bra)'; Outlook Stable.

The transaction is backed by a static pool of finance leases originated by Banco CNH Capital S.A. (Banco CNH) to companies and individuals throughout Brazil for heavy equipment. The FIDC consists of a sequential-pay structure of senior cotas and unrated junior cotas with the legal final maturity in January 2014.

Additional information is available to all investors on Fitch’s web site ‘www.fitchratings.com’.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Turin Capital Leasing FIDC

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.