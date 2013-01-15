FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rts Loxam 'BB-(Prelim)/stable/--, EUR300M bonds 'B(Prelim)'
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2013 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rts Loxam 'BB-(Prelim)/stable/--, EUR300M bonds 'B(Prelim)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 15 -

Overview

-- Privately-owned equipment rental company Loxam is planning to issue a EUR300 million subordinated unsecured seven-year bond to fund the growth of its business, including possibly through external acquisitions for a maximum amount of EUR150 million.

-- We are assigning a ‘BB-’ preliminary long-term corporate credit rating to Loxam, a ‘B’ preliminary issue rating, and a ‘6’ preliminary recovery rating to the proposed bond issue.

-- The preliminary corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Loxam’s business profile as fair and of its financial profile as significant under our criteria.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Loxam should be able to maintain credit ratios commensurate with the company’s current significant financial profile and that financial flexibility, notably in terms of extension of committed lines and asset disposals, will be used to maintain adequate liquidity as per our criteria.

Rating Action

On Jan. 15, 2013, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BB-’ preliminary long-term corporate credit rating to France-based equipment rental firm Loxam SAS. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a ‘B’ preliminary issue rating and a ‘6’ preliminary recovery rating to Loxam’s proposed EUR300 million seven-year bonds issue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.