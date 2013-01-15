FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd.
January 15, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 15 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. -------------------- 15-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Cayman Islands

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 73933T

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Mar-2012 B/-- B/--

31-Aug-2010 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$200 mil 13.75% Sr Unsecd nts due 09/16/2015 B- 27-Mar-2012

CNY750 mil 11.50% US-dollar-settled Sr Unsecd

nts due 03/17/2014 B- 27-Mar-2012

