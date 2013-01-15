FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms South Africa's Industrial Development Corporation at 'AA(zaf)'
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms South Africa's Industrial Development Corporation at 'AA(zaf)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa-based Industrial Development Corporation’s (IDC) National Long-term rating at ‘AA(zaf)’ and Short-term rating at ‘F1+(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable.

As IDC is only rated on the national scale, its ratings were not affected by the downgrade of South Africa’s Long-tern foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’ and Long-term local currency IDR to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A’ on 10 January 2013 (see ‘Fitch Downgrades South Africa to ‘BBB’, Outlook Stable’ available atwww.fitchratings.com).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action are:

- dilution of government oversight

- dilution of government support if there were material deterioration of IDC’s asset classes.

The main factor that could lead to positive rating action is:

- more formalized support from the government, such as an explicit guarantee on all financial liabilities.

IDC is a self-supporting development financial institution whose mandate is to support and develop industrial capacity and promote job creation in South Africa.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.