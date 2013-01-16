FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch drops JLOC 37 Notes' 'Dsf' ratings
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 16, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch drops JLOC 37 Notes' 'Dsf' ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ‘Dsf’ ratings of JLOC 37, LLC’s class D1 and D2 notes due to tranche default. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation.

The class D1 and D2 notes were written down further to zero on the January 2013 payment date, after the workout activity of the remaining defaulted loan resulted in partial recovery.

Since the previous rating action in July 2012, the last remaining property backing the transaction’s loan was sold. The repayment proceeds from the loan were applied to the repayment of the note principal sequentially and as a result, the class C1 and C2 notes were redeemed in full on the same payment date.

Fitch will no longer calculate the Recovery Estimate for the class D1 and D2 notes following the withdrawal of the ratings.

At closing in July 2007 the notes were ultimately secured by 10 loans collateralised by 61 properties.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.