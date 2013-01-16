TEXT-S&P summary: PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk.

We also expect the proposed refinancing to improve Gajah Tunggal’s debt maturity profile and reduce its refinancing risk. Gajah Tunggal expects to refinance the outstanding bonds with a senior secured bond issue of up to US$500 million. After refinancing, the company’s capital structure will only consist of a five-year senior secured bond maturing in 2018. Gajah Tunggal obtained shareholder approval for the refinancing during its Jan. 14, 2013, extraordinary shareholder meeting, and we expect the transaction to close by the end of that month.

Gajah Tunggal’s business risk profile reflects the intense competition in the regional tire sector and volatile raw material prices. Intense competition in Indonesia, the company’s main market, is likely to persist over the next three years.

Gajah Tunggal’s affiliation with GITI is a rating constraint. Gajah Tunggal’s ultimate major shareholders also own a majority stake in GITI. We expect the companies to continue engaging in related party transactions over the next three years. As a result, we believe Gajah Tunggal will remain somewhat sensitive to GITI’s financial performance.

In our view, Gajah Tunggal is likely to maintain its good position in Indonesia over the next two years due to its recognized brand name, difficult-to-replicate distribution network, and added production capacity. We expect marginal market share gains in the passenger car radial tire segment as the company continues to develop its relationship with original equipment manufacturers. These gains should offset a limited erosion of market share in the motorcycle segment as Gajah Tunggal refines its product offering. Still, the company remains a small manufacturer globally, with less than 1.5% of the global tire market.

We rate Gajah Tunggal’s proposed issuance of up to US$500 million in senior secured notes due 2018 at the same level as the corporate credit rating on the company. This is because we believe secured priority debt ranking higher than the notes will be less than 15% of Gajah Tunggal’s total assets over the next two years. Our CreditWatch status on the proposed notes reflects the placement of our corporate credit rating on Gajah Tunggal on CreditWatch positive on Dec. 27, 2012. The company intends to use the proceeds of the proposed notes to repay about US$413 million outstanding under its 2009 restructured bond, and for capital spending and general corporate purposes.

The major assets used to secure the notes are expected to be three of Gajah Tunggal’s production plants and related equipment, and the company’s 25.6% stake in Indonesia-based chemical producer PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk. (not rated). We note, however, that the security package does not include Gajah Tunggal’s industrial land in Karawang, which we believe represents a sizable proportion of the company’s fixed assets (about 17%) and equity (about 20%). In addition, Gajah Tunggal’s facility manufacturing radial tires for passenger cars, which contributes a significant part of its revenues, is not pledged to bondholders.

The financial covenants under the proposed issue are somewhat looser, in our opinion, than the covenants under Gajah Tunggal’s 2009 restructured bond. The company can incur additional debt if its fixed charge coverage ratio exceeds 2.75x on a rolling 12-month basis. The 2009 restructured bond allowed additional debt provided the company satisfied the following financial covenants: a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 4.0x; a debt-consolidated net worth of less than 2.0x; and a ratio of current assets to current liabilities above 1.0x. Nevertheless, we expect Gajah Tunggal to remain in compliance with the covenant on fixed-charge coverage ratio over the next two years in our base-case scenario.

Liquidity

Gajah Tunggal’s liquidity is “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s liquidity sources to exceed its liquidity uses by about 1.2x in the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity include our expectation of FFO of Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 1,100 billion in 2013 and Gajah Tunggal’s cash balance of IDR681.9 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012.

-- The company also has about IDR93.8 billion in short-term investments. But we only consider 50% of the value of these investments in our liquidity assessment to reflect their possible lack of marketability.

-- We expect the company to refinance the entire outstanding bond with the proceeds from its proposed US$500 million senior secured bond due 2018.

-- We expect working capital requirements of IDR300 billion-IDR350 billion and capital expenditure of about IDR1,540 billion in 2013.

-- We also factor in about IDR50 billion of shareholder distribution in June 2013.

We believe Gajah Tunggal’s 25.6% stake in Jakarta stock exchange-listed PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk. (not rated) as of Sept. 30, 2012, provides marginal additional support to the company’s liquidity. Although we understand that Gajah Tunggal is considering its strategic options regarding this stake, our liquidity assessment assumes that the company could sell more shares in the open market to replenish its cash balance if its liquidity situation weakens materially.

CreditWatch

The CreditWatch placement with positive implications reflects our view that Gajah Tunggal’s proposed refinancing of its outstanding bonds will improve its debt maturity profile and reduce its refinancing risk. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch status when the company’s refinancing initiative closes, which we expect by the end of January 2013.

We may raise the rating on Gajah Tunggal by one notch to ‘B+’ after the refinancing.

We may affirm the rating and revise the outlook to stable if: (1) Gajah Tunggal postpones or cancels its bond refinancing initiative; or (2) the amount raised by the company or the terms and conditions of the prospective bond differ significantly from the ones we have incorporated in our base-case assumptions.

