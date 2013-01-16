FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Finland's Municipality Finance outlook to stable
January 16, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Finland's Municipality Finance outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 -

Overview

-- On Jan. 14, 2013, we revised our outlook on Finland to stable from negative and affirmed our ‘AAA/A-1+’ sovereign credit ratings.

-- In our opinion, the rating on Finnish funding agency Municipality Finance PLC is underpinned by the credit strength of Finland’s robust local government sector and a guarantee from the Municipal Guarantee Board (MGB).

-- We are revising our outlook on Municipality Finance to stable from negative and affirming the ‘AAA/A-1+’ credit ratings.

-- The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that the link between Municipality Finance and the MGB will remain intact and that Municipality Finance will maintain its prudent asset-liability management, excellent asset quality, and very strong liquidity over the next 24 months.

Rating Action

On Jan. 16, 2013, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Finnish funding agency Municipality Finance PLC to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘AAA’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term issuer credit ratings on the agency.

