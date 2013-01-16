TEXT-S&P Ratings - Municipal Guarantee Board

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- Municipal Guarantee Board ------------------------------ 16-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Finland

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Nov-2006 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

