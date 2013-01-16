TEXT-S&P revises Finnish Municipal Guarantee Board otlk to stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- On Jan. 14, 2013, we revised our outlook on Finland to stable from negative and affirmed the ‘AAA/A-1+’ sovereign credit ratings.

-- The ratings on Finland-based guarantee provider Municipal Guarantee Board reflect the support of Finland’s robust local government sector, through a joint guarantee from municipalities representing almost all of the Finnish population.

-- We are revising our outlook on the Municipal Guarantee Board to stable from negative and affirming our ‘AAA/A-1+’ credit ratings.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the structure of the joint municipal funding system will remain in its current form and that creditworthiness in the Finnish municipal sector will remain stable over the next two years.

Rating Action

On Jan. 16, 2013, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Finland-based Municipal Guarantee Board (MGB) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘AAA’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term issuer credit ratings on MGB.

Rationale

The affirmation follows a similar action on the Republic of Finland (AAA/Stable/A-1+) on Jan. 14, 2013.

In our opinion, the ratings on MGB reflect the joint support of Finland’s local and regional governments (LRGs) through a guarantee extended by MGB’s owner municipalities, which together represent more than 99% of the country’s population. Moreover, under the current institutional setup, MGB’s sole purpose is to provide guarantees for the financial obligations of Municipality Finance PLC, which funds the Finnish LRG sector.

We believe that, ultimately, MGB’s ability to service the guarantee commitment related to Municipality Finance depends on the creditworthiness of Finland’s local government sector. If Municipality Finance were to default on its financial obligations, MGB could, without a court order, turn to its members to obtain money on a pro rata basis, which it would receive through the guarantee mechanism for repaying investors. Importantly, we believe that the creditworthiness of the Finnish LRG sector is robust, partly due to strong systemic support features.

Moreover, specific legislation under the Municipal Guarantee Board Act regulates MGB’s role and scope of activities. The Act highlights MGB’s special public-policy role and sole mission as ensuring the viability of a joint funding system for Finnish local governments. Essentially, this means providing guarantees for Municipality Finance’s financial obligations. We are not aware of any discussions to extend MGB’s scope.

Outlook

The stable outlook on MGB is based on our expectation that the structure of Finland’s joint municipal funding system will remain in its current form, and that Municipality Finance will remain the sole recipient of MGB’s guarantees. In addition, we anticipate that creditworthiness in the Finnish municipal sector will remain stable and the current legislative structure--including the Municipal Guarantee Board Act and MGB’s status as a special public-policy entity--will remain unchanged.

A negative rating action on MGB could materialize if its legal status or institutional set-up changed or if our view of Municipality Finance’s credit quality significantly deteriorated. Similarly, the ratings could come under pressure if other credit institutions were allowed to benefit from the MGB guarantee. In addition, a downgrade of Finland could lead to a similar downgrade of MGB.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Municipal Guarantee Board

Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Stable/A-1+ AAA/Negative/A-1+