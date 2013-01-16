TEXT-S&P Ratings - Societe Generale S.A. (Madrid Branch)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 16 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Societe Generale S.A. (Madrid Branch) ------------------ 16-Jan-2013
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Jan-2013 A/A-1 A/A-1
===============================================================================