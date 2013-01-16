FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Nationale Borg Group
January 16, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Nationale Borg Group

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Nationale Borg-Maatschappij N.V. -------------- 16-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Netherlands

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Oct-2006 A-/-- --/--

16-Apr-2003 A/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Netherlands-based direct surety insurer and surety and credit reinsurer Nationale Borg Group (NB) are based on the ratings of its core operating entity, the Netherlands-based surety insurer Nationale Borg-Maatschappij N.V. (NBM; A-/Stable/--) and the Curacao-based credit and surety reinsurer Nationale Borg Reinsurance N.V. (NBRe; A-/Stable/--). Our ratings on NBRe reflect our view that the country risk of Curacao (A-/Negative/A-2) has limited implications for NBRe (for more information, see “Curacao-Based Nationale Borg Reinsurance ‘A-’ Rating Affirmed Despite Outlook Revision On Sovereign; Outlook Stable,” published Nov. 22, 2012).

