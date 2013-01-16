TEXT-S&P summary: Nationale Borg Group

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 16 -
Summary analysis -- Nationale Borg-Maatschappij N.V. -------------- 16-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: Country: Netherlands
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Oct-2006 A-/-- --/--
16-Apr-2003 A/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Netherlands-based direct surety insurer and surety and credit reinsurer Nationale Borg Group (NB) are based on the ratings of its core operating entity, the Netherlands-based surety insurer Nationale Borg-Maatschappij N.V. (NBM; A-/Stable/--) and the Curacao-based credit and surety reinsurer Nationale Borg Reinsurance N.V. (NBRe; A-/Stable/--). Our ratings on NBRe reflect our view that the country risk of Curacao (A-/Negative/A-2) has limited implications for NBRe (for more information, see “Curacao-Based Nationale Borg Reinsurance ‘A-’ Rating Affirmed Despite Outlook Revision On Sovereign; Outlook Stable,” published Nov. 22, 2012).