TEXT-S&P ratings - Natixis S.A. (Madrid Branch)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Natixis S.A. (Madrid Branch) --------------------------- 16-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Jan-2013 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================