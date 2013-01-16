TEXT-S&P ratings - Cooperative Centrale-Raiffeisen Boerenleenbank B.A., "Rabobank Nederland" (New York Branch)

Jan 16 -
Ratings -- Cooperative Centrale-Raiffeisen Boerenleenbank B.A., --- 16-Jan-2013
“Rabobank Nederland” (New York Branch)
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: United States
State/Province: New York
Primary SIC: Special Purpose
Program
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Jan-2013 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
