TEXT-S&P ratings - Cooperative Centrale-Raiffeisen Boerenleenbank B.A., "Rabobank Nederland" (New York Branch)
January 16, 2013 / 12:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Cooperative Centrale-Raiffeisen Boerenleenbank B.A., "Rabobank Nederland" (New York Branch)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Cooperative Centrale-Raiffeisen Boerenleenbank B.A., --- 16-Jan-2013

“Rabobank Nederland” (New York Branch)

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: United States

State/Province: New York

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Jan-2013 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

===============================================================================

