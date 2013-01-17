TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Bumi Resources Tbk.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 17 -

Ratings -- PT Bumi Resources Tbk. --------------------------------- 17-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: B/Watch Neg/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jan-2013 B/-- B/--

26-Sep-2012 B+/-- B+/--

13-Aug-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

30-Oct-2009 BB/-- BB/--

