TEXT-S&P summary: Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore Ltd.

Summary analysis -- Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore Ltd. 17-Jan-2013

Country: Singapore

Local currency A+/Negative/--

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jan-2011 A+/-- --/--

01-Jul-2008 AA-/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore Ltd. (TM Singapore) reflect the company’s strategically important role to its parent, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tokio Marine; local currency AA-/Negative/A-1+). The ratings also reflect TM Singapore’s sound capitalization, and moderately strong operating performance and investment profile. TM Singapore’s significant, but reducing, exposure to risky assets and the company’s modest market position in Singapore’s competitive general insurance market partly offset these strengths.

We believe TM Singapore is strategically important to Tokio Marine as the group expands in Asia. TM Singapore has significant resourcing support from Tokio Marine Asia Pte. Ltd., the group’s regional headquarters, in areas such as reinsurance, risk management, investment, and internal audits.

TM Singapore’s capitalization remains strong and commensurate with its risk profile based on our risk-based capital model. This is despite some weakening in recent years. The company’s ratio of shareholders’ funds to net premium income is 403% as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect TM Singapore’s capitalization to remain strong amid its modest projected growth.

We consider TM Singapore’s investment profile as moderately strong. The company’s significant exposure to risky assets--equities and properties investment--moderate the strength. These assets accounted for about 25% of total invested assets at the end of year 2011 and are subject to market volatility.

TM Singapore’s operating performance has improved to a moderately strong level, largely due to the company management’s control over underwriting risks in recent years. TM Singapore’s combined ratio was 85.7% in 2011. We expect the company’s underwriting performance to remain moderately strong over the next one to two years. The improving performance of TM Singapore’s motor and workmen compensation businesses contributed to a better underwriting performance in 2011. We expect the company’s workmen compensation business and motor business to have underwriting profits in 2012 compared with underwriting losses in recent years. The management’s effort to remove poor-quality businesses supported the stronger underwriting performance in 2011. The underwriting performance also benefited from the company’s Japan-related business that came from group referrals.

We consider TM Singapore’s market position as modest due to the company’s limited growth potential in the competitive insurance market in Singapore. The company’s ranking in terms of Singapore insurance fund premiums is seventh, with a market share of 3.6%. However, the combined market share of TM Singapore’s offshore and onshore business is modest in comparison with peers’. We expect TM Singapore’s premium income continue to grow over the next few years but at a low single-digit rate. This is because the company is increasingly focusing on risk selection and pricing adequacy.

Enterprise risk management

We assess Tokio Marine Group’s enterprise risk management (ERM) as strong, driven by a strong risk management culture, risk controls, risk models, and strategic risk management. The group’s business expansion has increased the diversity and complexity of the risks it underwrites. In addition, the group is exposed to relatively large natural catastrophe risks, as reflected in its recent operating performances. As a result, we consider the importance of the risk management system to the rating on the group as high.

Our assessment of TM Singapore’s ERM on a stand-alone basis reflects the company’s developing ERM framework and increasing integration with the wider group. In line with the group’s risk management policy, the company’s risk management framework sets out the principle and risk management structure. TM Singapore’s management committee, which also functions as the risk management committee, reviews the company’s underwriting, investment, and pricing risk exposures quarterly and updates the board.

We expect TM Singapore’s risk management to be further integrated across different departments through the evolution of risk management practices within the parent group. We view the company’s risk management approach as relatively traditional and silo-based. However, we expect the roll out of the parent’s internal capital model framework to enhance the company’s overall appreciation of risk.

Outlook

The negative rating outlook on TM Singapore reflects the outlook on the parent. We expect TM Singapore to maintain its strategically important status within the group.

We may lower the rating on TM Singapore if we lower the rating on the parent. TM Singapore’s stand-alone credit profile has received additional notching due to the parent’s support. We expect TM Singapore’s stand-alone credit profile to remain stable. We may revise the outlook on TM Singapore to stable if the rating outlook on its parent is revised to stable.

