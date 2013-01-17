TEXT-S&P summary: KCA DEUTAG Alpha Ltd.

Jan 17 -

Summary analysis -- KCA DEUTAG Alpha Ltd. ------------------------- 10-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Oil and gas field

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Jul-2011 B/-- B/--

10-Aug-2010 CCC/-- CCC/--

22-Apr-2009 B-/-- B-/--

16-Apr-2008 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-headquartered oil services company KCA DEUTAG Alpha Ltd. (KCAD) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s “weak” business risk profile, “highly leveraged” financial risk profile, and “adequate” liquidity position, as defined under our criteria.

KCAD designs, provides, and manages onshore and offshore drilling rigs for the international oil and gas industry. Our assessment of KCAD’s business risk profile as “weak” primarily reflects the tough, competitive operating environment in land and offshore oil drilling, and the high political risk in many of the regions in which the company operates. More positively, we anticipate that KCAD’s operating environment will improve in the near-to-medium term, as higher oil prices lead to increased exploration and production (E&P) budgets. We also expect KCAD to benefit from renewed investment in drilling infrastructure, particularly in Russia, North Africa, and Iraq, after many years of underinvestment.

On the financial side, we view KCAD’s main difficulty to be its ability to generate positive free operating cash flow (FOCF). This is complicated by the front-loading of the growth capital expenditures (capex) required to support the new rig building program. According to Standard & Poor’s conservative base-case scenario, the company’s financial covenants will leave it with little headroom in 2013, a situation that we expect will encourage shareholders to provide additional equity instead of debt if the company needs further external funding for its capex program. That said, although the balance sheet is still highly leveraged, we consider that the March 2011 restructuring has left it in a materially stronger position.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Under our base-case macroeconomic scenario, we anticipate slow growth in the U.S., only a mild recession in Europe, and continued growth in emerging markets in 2013. We expect Brent crude oil prices of at least $90 per barrel through 2013. On this basis, the industry environment should be supportive, particularly for companies such as KCAD that are not exposed to growing margin pressures in the U.S. land drilling market. In this market, we expect that equipment shortages linked to developing shale gas reserves will dissipate.

For the full-year 2012, we anticipate that KCAD’s revenues will be about $1.6 billion and Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted EBITDA will increase to about $250 million, compared with $205 million in 2011. We base our view on our assumption that KCAD’s expanded land rig fleet will be operating at close to full capacity. In addition, we expect that continued investment in building new high-speed land rigs should improve the company’s presence in the strategically important markets of the Middle East, North Africa, and Russia. In 2013, we expect adjusted EBITDA to increase to $260 million-$280 million on the back of moderate top-line growth and cost-saving initiatives.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Although we anticipate that KCAD’s operational performance will improve, the company’s expansionary capex is likely to consume the additional cash flows. As a result, our base-case scenario assumes negative free operating cash flow generation (FOCF) of about $120 million-$130 million in 2012. Based on adjusted debt of about $1.3 billion (excluding $640 million of subordinated debt owing to KCAD’s parent, KCA Deutag Alpha 2 Ltd.), leverage will remain about 5.5x at the end of 2012 under our base-case assumptions, compared with 5.6x at the end of 2011. In 2012, we expect capex to stay at its 2011 level of about $250 million. We anticipate that capex will fall below $150 million from 2013, leading KCAD to start to generate moderate FOCF from 2013, which should in turn accelerate debt reduction.

Although funding future growth from internally generated cash flow remains difficult, we forecast that funds from operations (FFO) to debt should recover to about 12% in 2012, excluding subordinated debt.

Liquidity

We assess KCAD’s liquidity position as “adequate” under our criteria. We forecast the ratio of liquidity sources to uses to be about 1.8x at year-end 2013.

Our projected sources of funds for the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2013, comprise:

-- FFO of about $160 million;

-- Very minimal cash available after deducting $50 million from excess cash that we assume to be tied to operations;

-- Total committed and undrawn credit lines of $110 million under both the revolving and working capital facilities; and

We estimate uses of funds over the same period to comprise:

-- Maintenance and growth capex of about $250 million in 2012 and $150 million in 2013 (KCAD spent $230 million between Jan.1, and Nov. 30, 2012); and

-- A working capital outflow of about $20 million.

There is a risk that headroom under the leverage covenant could tighten in 2013; we will continue to monitor this closely. The amount of tightening will depend on the pace of expansion of the new-build rig construction program relative to the timing of the related earnings stream, and the balance of equity and debt provided to finance it. Under the senior facility agreement, KCAD does have some flexibility to cure any potential covenant breach. For instance, it could use the $60 million of equity injected recently and that sits at the KCAD holding level to comply with covenant requirements.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the $1.3 billion senior secured debt issued by KCAD is ‘B’, in line with the long-term corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the debt is ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default, although we see recovery being at the lower end of this range.

The company also has a $100 million working capital facility (not rated), which is available on the basis of a cash collateral deposit.

The senior secured debtholders benefit from a fairly comprehensive security package, comprising share pledges over the company and its main subsidiaries and pledges over all assets (receivables, inventory, stock and goods, and vehicles and machinery) of certain subsidiaries. The senior secured debt is also guaranteed by guarantors representing 90% of the group’s EBITDA and total assets.

Recovery prospects for the senior secured debt are supported by our view that, in a default, KCAD would be reorganized, rather than liquidated, due to the company’s leading position in its core markets, the contract-based nature of the business, and the relatively creditor-friendly insolvency regime in the U.K.

Under our default scenario, we envisage a default in 2014, by which time we anticipate that EBITDA will have declined to about $200 million. Assuming a stressed multiple of 4.5x, we calculate a stressed enterprise value of about $890 million at the hypothetical point of default. After deducting priority liabilities of about $134 million, comprising mainly enforcement costs and 50% of pension deficits, approximately $760 million remains for the senior secured debtholders.

We assume that approximately $1.3 billion of debt will be outstanding at default (including six months of prepetition interest), assuming that the revolving credit facility and the working-capital facility are fully drawn, resulting in meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects. This translates into a recovery rating of ‘3’.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that the industry environment is generally improving as E&P budgets increase, and that KCAD’s financial position has stabilized following its restructuring. In addition, lower political risk in Libya has reduced uncertainty regarding KCAD’s plans to restart its land drilling operations at the beginning of 2013.

We consider an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of about 12% to be consistent with the current rating. We could raise the rating by one notch if KCAD’s financial performance strengthens in line with that of peers, its liquidity remains “adequate,” headroom under financial covenants becomes comfortable, and its FFO-to-debt ratio improves to more than 15% on a sustainable basis.

We could lower the rating if negative FOCF persists without further equity support, or if the company’s liquidity deteriorates such that headroom under financial covenants, which step down quite sharply in coming years, falls below 10%-15%, taking into account the available equity cure provisions.

