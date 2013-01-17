TEXT-Fitch affirms Darrowby No 1 & 2;outlook stable

Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Darrowby No 1 plc and Darrowby No 2 plc ’s notes, as follows:

Darrowby No 1

Class A1 (ISIN XS0607048641) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’: Outlook Stable

Class A2 (ISIN XS0607053641) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’: Outlook Stable

Darrowby No 2

Class A (ISIN XS0765640783) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’: Outlook Stable

The affirmations reflect the good performance to date, as well as the sufficient level of credit support available to the rated tranches. The Darrowby Series is backed by mortgage loans originated in the UK by Skipton Building Society (‘BBB-'/Stable/‘F3’).

Arrears levels have been stable since the transactions closed with the percentage of loans in arrears by three months or more relatively low compared with other UK prime RMBS transactions, currently at 0.2% and 0.04% of the outstanding collateral balance for Darrowby No 1 and Darrowby No 2, respectively.

Given the low volume of arrears, the number of properties taken into possession has also been low to date for both transactions. In both transactions, the high proportion of performing loans is expected to incur limited losses in the near future.

Both transactions are paying down sequentially without triggers to switch to pro rata. Combined with the fully funded reserve fund, this should assist further build-up of credit enhancement in the future. The reserve fund of Darrowby No 1 is non-amortising, while the reserve fund for Darrowby No 2 is amortising to 3% of current note balance.