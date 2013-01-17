TEXT-S&P summary: Rabobank Nederland

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 17 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank 17-Jan-2013

B.A. (Rabobank Nederland)

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: National

commercial banks

Mult. CUSIP6: 216847

Mult. CUSIP6: 21684B

Mult. CUSIP6: 21685W

Mult. CUSIP6: 21686C

Mult. CUSIP6: 749770

Mult. CUSIP6: 74977A

Mult. CUSIP6: 74977B

Mult. CUSIP6: 74977C

Mult. CUSIP6: 74977E

Mult. CUSIP6: 74977M

Mult. CUSIP6: 74977R

Mult. CUSIP6: 74977S

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Nov-2012 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

29-Nov-2011 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+

SACP a+

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Very Strong (+2)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Strong (+1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Market-leading franchise in The Netherlands.

-- Steady, long-term capital generation through earnings.

-- Relatively cautious management culture and strategy.

-- Strengthened funding and liquidity profiles.

Weaknesses:

-- Relatively elevated impairments on certain loan books, particularly in Ireland.

-- Some deterioration in domestic performance.

-- Mutual status somewhat constrains ability to raise capital, if required.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Rabobank Nederland reflects our expectation that the bank should be able to maintain a sound capital position and better-than-average asset quality despite the difficult economic environment. The increased focus on its domestic business and on the food and agriculture sector internationally is unlikely to affect our assessment of the bank’s very strong business position.

We could raise the ratings if we consider it likely that the bank’s risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will increase beyond 10% in a sustainable manner. This could be triggered by asset disposals or continued earnings retention combined with cautious balance sheet management.

Conversely, we could lower the ratings if the bank’s asset quality failed to continue to outperform its peer group, or in the event of a significant further deterioration in economic conditions. If all bank-specific factors remained the same, the ratings on Rabobank Nederland would not be affected if we were to lower the long-term rating on The Netherlands to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: The Netherlands, Nov. 16, 2012

-- Various Rating Actions Taken On Dutch Banks Due To Increased Economic Risks, Nov. 16, 2012

-- No Pain, No Gain: How The Housing Market Correction Is Affecting Dutch Banks, Jun. 27, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011