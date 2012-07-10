TEXT-S&P affirms EAA 'AA-/A-1+' rtgs; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

Overview

-- Germany-based workout unit Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA) will receive transfers of about EUR100 billion in assets from the former WestLB AG over the next few months.

-- We are affirming our ‘AA-’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term ratings on EAA to reflects its continued status as a government-related entity and its “critical” role for and “integral” link to its largest shareholder and support provider, the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).

-- In our view, there is an “almost certain” likelihood that EAA would receive extraordinary government support in the event of stress. NRW’s support mechanism for EAA and the entity’s role for and link to the state will be maintained following the additional assets transfer.

-- The outlook is stable, mirroring that on our ratings on NRW.

Rating Action

On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘AA-’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term counterparty credit ratings on Germany-based workout unit Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating action anticipates the prospective transfer of about EUR100 billion in additional assets following the division of the former WestLB AG, which in our view has no impact on the ratings. Although we expect high operational risk in connection with the transaction, our concerns are mitigated by the experience gained by EAA during previous similar transactions.

We see no changes to the owners’ commitment and ability to provide support to the enlarged EAA. We continue to equalize our ratings on EAA with the ratings on the bank’s largest shareholder and support provider, the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW; AA-/Stable/A-1+). This reflects our opinion that there is an “almost certain” likelihood that NRW would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to EAA in the event of financial distress. We do not classify EAA’s stand-alone credit profile.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating approach is based on our view of EAA‘s:

-- “Critical” public policy role in facilitating the workout of nonstrategic and nonperforming assets of the former WestLB AG, which contributes to domestic financial market stability; and

-- “Integral” link to NRW, due to the ownership structure and the specific state support mechanism. EAA essentially acts as an arm of the state.

We expect EAA to continue to play its public policy role as a debt workout unit until it fulfills its mission. According to EAA management’s estimation, the run-down of the enlarged portfolio is to be completed by 2028.

EAA was established in December 2009 under Germany’s Financial Markets Stabilization Fund Act (FMSA) as a nonbank workout unit for assets originated at the former WestLB AG. According to EAA’s bylaws, the owners of EAA--NRW (48.2%), the two savings banks associations in NRW (50%), and two regional authorities in NRW (1.8%)--are proportionally liable in the event that EAA posts losses exceeding its equity base. In addition, the bylaws state that to meet their obligations to absorb losses, the owners are required to provide EAA with sufficient funds as needed to ensure that it can make payments as liabilities fall due.