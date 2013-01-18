FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P corrects: 'AAA' rtg on NWB AUD300 mil sr nts off watch neg
#Credit Markets
January 18, 2013 / 9:55 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P corrects: 'AAA' rtg on NWB AUD300 mil sr nts off watch neg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed and removed its ‘AAA’ issue rating on the AUD300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 (ISIN AU3CB0203412), issued by Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V. (AAA/Negative/A-1+), from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it had originally been placed on Nov. 16, 2012.

Due to an error, the rating on this issue was not removed from CreditWatch with negative implications at the time of our latest rating action on Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V. on Dec. 21, 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Nederlandse Waterschapsbank ‘AAA’ Ratings Affirmed On Reassessment Of Public Policy Role; Off Watch Neg, Outlook Neg, Dec. 21, 2012

-- Various Rating Actions Taken On Dutch Banks Due To Increased Economic Risks, Nov. 16, 2012

RATINGS LIST

CreditWatch Action; Ratings Affirmed

To From

"here &sid=918542&sind=A&"

Senior unsecured AAA AAA/Watch Neg

