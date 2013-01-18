FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rts UK-based Arrow Global Hldgs 'B+'; debt BB-;otlk stbl
#Credit Markets
January 18, 2013 / 10:25 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rts UK-based Arrow Global Hldgs 'B+'; debt BB-;otlk stbl

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 18 -

Overview

-- We are assigning a ‘B+’ long-term counterparty credit rating to finance company, Arrow Global Guernsey Holdings Ltd. (Arrow Global, the group), one of the U.K.’s leading distressed debt purchasers.

-- We are also assigning a ‘BB-’ issue rating and ‘2’ recovery rating to the proposed GBP200 million senior secured term notes issued by the group’s wholly owned subsidiary, Arrow Global Finance PLC.

-- The notes have a seven-year maturity, and we understand that the group will use them to repay existing senior facilities and a portion of the shareholder loans.

-- The stable outlook on Arrow Global reflects our expectation that the group’s credit profile will be supported by sustained growth in total collections, leading to a gradual improvement in cash flow coverage and leverage metrics.

Rating Action

On Jan. 18, 2013, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘B+’ long-term counterparty credit rating to U.K.-based finance company, Arrow Global Guernsey Holdings Ltd. We also assigned a ‘BB-’ issue rating and ‘2’ recovery rating to the proposed GBP200 million senior secured term notes issued by the group’s wholly owned subsidiary, Arrow Global Finance PLC. The outlook on Arrow Global is stable.

