TEXT-S&P summary: Syndicate Bank

Jan 18 -

Summary analysis -- Syndicate Bank -------------------------------- 18-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Mar-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3

SACP bb+

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support +1

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The negative outlook on Syndicate Bank reflects the outlook on the sovereign credit rating on India (unsolicited rating BBB-/Negative/A-3).

We could downgrade Syndicate if we lower the sovereign rating or the bank’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) deteriorates. This could happen if the bank’s pre-diversification risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio deteriorates below 5% or if the bank’s funding profile or asset quality deteriorates substantially.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we take a similar action on the sovereign rating.

Rationale

The rating on Syndicate reflects the bank’s “adequate” business position, “moderate” capital and earnings, “adequate” risk position, “average” funding, and “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. Syndicate’s SACP is ‘bb+', but we expect the bank to receive extraordinary government support.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank’s anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in India is ‘bbb-'. The BICRA score is based on our evaluation of economic risk: In our view, India’s low-income, though a diverse and growing economy, and weak foreclosure laws that accentuate credit risk constrain the country’s economic resilience. This is despite private sector debt being moderate. On the other hand, the risk of imbalances is low. Regarding our industry risk assessment, Indian banks benefit from high levels of stable core customer deposits. Banking regulations are in line with international standards and the regulatory records are moderately successful, although disclosure standards are inadequate. Banks have moderate risk appetite and the industry is stable despite fragmentation. Nevertheless, directed lending and government ownership create some market distortion.

Syndicate’s “adequate” business position reflects the bank’s average domestic business franchise and adequate management and strategy. Syndicate is a mid-size government-owned commercial bank. It has a deposit market share of about 2.5% as of March 31, 2012. The bank’s revenue profile is weaker than the industry average, but is improving. Fee income contributes a very small proportion to Syndicate’s revenue base.

Syndicate’s capital and earnings are “moderate” based on our expectation that the bank’s pre-diversification RAC ratio, which is 5.2% as of March 31, 2012, will remain about 5% over the next two years. Syndicate’s profitability has been lower than the industry average over the past five years at least and the bank has low earning diversity. Nevertheless, the earning profile has been improving over the past few years, given Syndicate’s focus on improving its funding profile and maintaining profitable growth. We expect the bank’s profitability to be sufficient to maintain its capital at moderate levels. This is given our moderate growth expectations for the bank.

Syndicate’s “adequate” risk position reflects the bank’s low growth in recent years and its improving risk management practices. Moreover, the bank has mainly focused on traditional banking businesses, with the bulk of revenue from the lending business. We expect Syndicate to continue to grow at a slower rate than the industry average. Sectorally, the bank has sizable exposure to infrastructure companies, followed by nonbank finance companies. Other than these, the bank’s loan book is well diversified across industries, with no concentration in any sector. Syndicate’ nonperforming loan ratio is 2.5% as of Sept. 30, 2012, lower than that of most of the other government-owned banks we rate. The bank’s performing restructured loans as of March 31, 2012 are comparable to the industry average. In line with the industry trend, this ratio has increased further in the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013. Syndicate’s credit costs have been higher than peers’, partly reflecting the bank’s better provision coverage than other government-owned banks that we rate. We expect Syndicate’s asset quality to remain under pressure in fiscal 2013, given the economic environment in India. We expect the strain to be manageable at present. However, a higher deterioration in asset quality than we expect could negatively impact the bank’s risk position.

We assess Syndicate’s funding as “average” and liquidity as “adequate.” Core deposits form about 84% of the bank’s funding base as of March 31, 2012. Syndicate’s ratio of customer loans to customer deposits has improved in the past couple of years and is now comparable with major peers’.

We have classified Syndicate as a government-related entity and incorporated a one-notch uplift to the long-term issuer credit rating from the SACP. We believe there is a “very high” likelihood that the government of India would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of the bank’s financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of a “very high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following bank characteristics:

-- “Very strong” link with the government. The government has a 66.17% stake in Syndicate. The government is statutorily required to hold a stake of at least 51% in the bank. Moreover, the government influences the strategic decision making of the bank via its representation on the board and appointment of the bank’s chairman and managing director.

-- “Very important” role to the government. Government-owned banks collectively dominate the financial sector (with about 70% market share) and play an important role in the government’s financial inclusion objective. The government treats these banks as one block and has not shown any material differentiation among them when it provides policy guidance, conducts performance review, or infuses capital when needed. Depositors and investors also perceive all these banks to be part of one large public sector bank family. This is evident in the fact that access to deposits, interbank funding, and equity capital is not materially affected even if financial performance by any of these banks weakens. Distress in any one of these banks is likely to shake this perception and erode confidence in the entire “family.” Therefore, we assess these banks’ roles as “very important.”

