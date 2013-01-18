TEXT-S&P summary: Storebrand Livsforsikring AS

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 -

Summary analysis -- Storebrand Livsforsikring AS ------------------ 18-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Norway

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Mult. CUSIP6: 862128

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Dec-2008 A-/-- A-/--

08-Feb-2005 A/-- A/--

Rationale

The ratings on Norway-based life assurer Storebrand Livsforsikring AS (Storebrand) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s strong competitive position and investment profile. The ratings are constrained, however, by the company’s capitalization, which, although good, is exposed to investment markets and is relatively weak for the rating level. In addition, Storebrand’s financial flexibility places pressure on the ratings because we think that Storebrand’s capacity to access the markets is relatively weak for the rating level, which is all the more relevant given that some debt maturities are forthcoming. Overall, we think that while low interest rates, longevity risk, and the potential impact of Solvency II pose potential risks for the capitalization of Norwegian life insurers, Storebrand is taking strong management actions to improve its competitive position and investment profile, which we consider offset these risks.

Storebrand occupies one of the leading market positions in the Norwegian long-term savings market, with a well-established position as one of the top three companies by sales figures over many years. Storebrand’s position in Sweden is significant but not as strong. Storebrand’s Norwegian non-life offering has grown significantly in recent years and we consider that this growth contributes to the diversity of Storebrand’s competitive position. Other management actions undertaken by Storebrand include recent repricing actions, demonstrating Storebrand’s focus on maintaining the profitability of new business. We expect this to continue in the future.

Storebrand operates a dynamic investment policy, with very strong credit quality and appetite for investment risk varying in line with available capital. Storebrand has shown a conservative attitude to both credit and market risk. In 2011, Storebrand implemented a project to improve its asset liability management by adapting its asset strategy for different cohorts. In 2012, Storebrand introduced an alternative system for controlling market risk. This notably reduces Storebrand’s exposure to market risk.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services views Storebrand’s financial flexibility as good, but a weakness to the rating. We view Storebrand’s ability to access the capital markets as relatively weak for the rating level because of low fixed-charge cover ratios and the fact that no dividend was paid with respect to the 2011 results. This was intended to strengthen the capital position in anticipation of potential changes in the regulatory environment. The main potential capital needs are the refinancing of debt due in June 2013.

We assess capitalization as good, although below our guidelines for the rating level. We expect the incoming Solvency II environment to weigh on many Norwegian insurers, possibly including Storebrand. Management has chosen a clear strategic preference for unit-linked products; this will not only shift the company’s portfolio toward products that will appear more favorable under Solvency II, it will also improve the quality of earnings. Furthermore, regulatory changes are being discussed, which may reduce the impact of Solvency II. The need to manage this threat is all the more significant given that Storebrand’s financial flexibility, while good, is relatively weak compared with most other rating factors.

Earnings in the first quarters of 2012 were substantially higher than the equivalent period in 2011, reflecting market volatility in 2011 (EBITDA of Norwegian krone 1,471 million in the first three quarters of 2012; NOK1,012 million in the first three quarters of 2011). Under our base-case projections for 2012, we expect to see the group’s profit increase to around NOK1,900 million compared with the 2011 figure of NOK1,279. We forecast that 2013 earnings will decline somewhat to NOK1,500 million from our forecast of NOK1,900 million in 2012, largely reflecting our view that the benefits of positive financial market developments in 2012 are unlikely to be repeated given Storebrand’s derisking actions.

Storebrand’s direct exposure to the risks in the eurozone is fairly limited. However, an indirect but potentially significant risk is that further eurozone instability would result in further downward pressure on interest rates in the Nordic countries, which would weaken Storebrand’s financial profile.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Storebrand will carefully manage its capital position and fixed charge ratios, and that it will maintain its strong competitive position.

We anticipate that Storebrand will maintain at least good capital and financial flexibility. We could lower the rating if the following expectations are not met:

-- Storebrand’s capital position, according to Standard & Poor’s risk based capital model, stays at least broadly consistent with the ‘BBB’ category. Failure to meet this level could be caused by a combination of: an inability to refinance the debt due in 2013; reductions in long-term interest rates; market volatility; adverse longevity developments; and changes in tax rules.

-- Storebrand’s fixed charge cover ratio stays in the region of 3x.

We may lower the rating if we no longer consider Storebrand to have a strong competitive position. Our assessment of Storebrand’s competitive position may worsen if the following expectations are not met:

-- Storebrand stays within the top four life assurers in the Norwegian market as measured by sales volumes.

-- Storebrand maintains these sales figures without allowing value of new business (VNB) margins to drop to significantly less than 2.5%.

-- Our positive view of the Norwegian macroeconomic environment with regard to economic and wages growth continues. This should see Storebrand’s new business figures improve gradually, although one-off large schemes can skew year-on-year comparisons.

If Solvency II were to cause capital constraints for the business, we could consider lowering the ratings. We could also lower the ratings if the current low interest rate environment continues for a prolonged period.

We consider positive rating action unlikely over the rating horizon. For this to occur, we would require significant improvements in financial flexibility, an increase in the quality and amount of earnings, and a significant improvement in the capital position.

We could raise the rating if Storebrand displays each of the following:

-- Substantial top-line growth in the core life and pensions business, which would likely be driven by success in the retail strategy;

-- Earnings meeting management’s targets of greater than NOK2.5 billion even after profit-sharing, aided by sustainable top-line growth and cost reductions;

-- Market consistent VNB margins in the region of 4%;

-- Growth in the non-life business, resulting in at least 40% of earnings coming from non-life;

-- Fixed charge cover ratios of about 5x;

-- Significant reduction in the exposure to interest rate risk, which could result from greater than expected success in converting paid-up policies to unit-linked, without mis-selling, or from an increase in Norwegian and Swedish interest rates, resulting in improved embedded value sensitivities; and

-- Capital being maintained in the ‘BBB’ category, despite dividend payments being made.

