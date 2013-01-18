TEXT-Fitch assigns Austria-based Meinl Bank AG 'B' IDR;outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Meinl Bank AG (Meinl Bank) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B’, Short-term IDR of ‘B’, Viability Rating (VR) of ‘b’, Support Rating of ‘5’ and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of ‘No Floor’. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

Meinl Bank’s IDRs are driven by its VR and primarily reflect the considerable legal and reputational risks Fitch believes it is exposed to, the bank’s short track record in operating under its revised business model as well as the complex ownership structure and in Fitch’s view, below-average corporate governance. Meinl Bank’s IDRs and VR also consider the bank’s adequate balance sheet structure and acceptable funding profile and capitalisation. However, the adequacy of capital must be viewed in the light of the potential contingencies as described below.

The Support Rating and SRF reflect the bank’s small size and lack of domestic retail franchise. Consequently, Fitch is of the opinion that support from Austrian authorities for Meinl Bank, while possible, cannot be relied on.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR

Legal and reputational risks largely relate to the bank’s role in Meinl European Land (MEL, now Atrium European Real Estate Limited, ‘BBB-'/Stable), a Jersey-domiciled Central and Eastern European (CEE) real estate fund that ran into severe difficulties in 2007-2009.

Despite various settlements reached with MEL investors since 2009, Meinl Bank remains exposed to considerable contingent litigation and settlement expenses. As these liabilities are difficult to quantify and potentially sizeable compared to the bank’s moderate absolute equity base, in Fitch’s view, legal and reputational risks cannot be mitigated by positive rating factors.

Additionally, Fitch considers Meinl Bank’s corporate governance to be a negative ratings driver. In the agency’s view, the bank’s ownership structure is overly complex and related party transactions are significant in relation to the bank’s equity size. Moreover, dividend payments up to 2008 were extraordinarily high.

Fitch acknowledges Meinl Bank’s efforts to reposition its business model following the loss of MEL-related revenue since 2009. It is focusing on niche corporate finance and investment banking, largely in CEE, and to a lesser extent asset management. However, Meinl Bank’s revised business model centres largely on opportunistic corporate finance transactions, which makes assessing the bank’s strategic positioning difficult and could result in significant earnings volatility. In addition, while Fitch understands that Meinl Bank’s CEE corporate finance transactions at all times comply with relevant laws and regulations, they are often motivated by regulatory or tax arbitration considerations and expose Meinl Bank to what Fitch considers to constitute additional reputational risk.

More positively, Meinl Bank’s assets are largely short term and collateralised, minimising the risk of credit-related losses. High concentration risk is to some extent mitigated by corresponding pledged deposits in the case of the bank’s largest borrowers. Given its business model, Meinl Bank has limited funding requirements and maintains an adequate liquidity buffer. Capitalisation is small in absolute terms but capital ratios are adequate. Nonetheless, Meinl Bank’s capitalisation has to be assessed in light of the considerable contingent legal risks which could, in the event of unfavourable court rulings or settlements, ultimately erode the bank’s capital base.

The Stable Outlook on Meinl Bank’s Long-term IDR reflects Fitch’s expectation that Meinl Bank - in the absence of unexpectedly high litigation expenses - will generate sufficient earnings under its revised business model to maintain adequate capitalisation.

Meinl Bank’s IDRs and VR are primarily sensitive to higher-than-expected legal or settlement expenses or a sizeable operational or litigation-related losses relating to its ongoing business activities. In addition, should the implementation of the bank’s revised business model prove unsuccessful, this could also lead to a downgrade of its IDRs and VR. In the medium term, should the bank resolve MEL-related legal and reputational potential risks in a satisfactory manner and establish a longer track record and develop a more meaningful and sustained franchise, this could lead to a modest upgrade of Meinl Bank’s ratings.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor

A revision of Meinl Bank’s Support Rating and SRF is unlikely in the short to medium term given the bank’s small size, international niche strategy and lack of domestic deposit business. Given its profile and the competitive landscape for expanding retail deposits in Europe, an upward revision of the Support Rating and SRF appears highly unlikely in the foreseeable future.

Meinl Bank is a small privately-owned Vienna-based merchant bank. It is ultimately owned by several trusts which represent the interests of members of the Meinl family (including Julius Meinl V, the bank’s former CEO). Since 2009, the bank has been involved in various court cases and other legal proceedings concerning its role in the placement and subsequent buy-back of share certificates in MEL in 2007. The bank’s post-MEL strategy focuses on corporate and investment banking, financial institutions advisory business, asset management and debt capital markets and treasury, each segment roughly accounting for a quarter of Meinl Bank’s revenue.

Meinl Bank AG’s ratings have been assigned as follows:

Long-term IDR: ‘B’; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: ‘B’

Viability Rating: ‘b’

Support Rating: ‘5’

Support Rating Floor: ‘No Floor’