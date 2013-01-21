FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch assigns Sberbank local currency IDR of 'BBB'; rates upcoming domestic bonds
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
January 21, 2013 / 9:12 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch assigns Sberbank local currency IDR of 'BBB'; rates upcoming domestic bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank) a Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB’ with Stable Outlook, a Short-term local currency IDR of ‘F3’ and a National Rating of ‘AAA(rus)’ with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned Sberbank’s twenty five upcoming issues of senior unsecured bonds, Series BO-27 to BO-51, with a total nominal value of RUB300bn, expected Long-term local currency ratings of ‘BBB(EXP)’ and National Long-term ratings of ‘AAA(rus)(EXP)'.

The bonds’ final ratings will be assigned by Fitch at a later date. The notes will have an expected maturity of three years. Sberbank’s obligations under the notes will rank equally with the claims of other senior unsecured creditors, except the claims of retail depositors. Under Russian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-November 2012, retail deposits accounted for 54.3% of Sberbank’s total liabilities, according to the bank’s Russian Accounting Standards financial accounts.

Sberbank’s other ratings are a Long-term foreign currency IDR of ‘BBB’, a Short-term IDR of ‘F3’, a Viability Rating of bbb’, a Support Rating of ‘2’ and a Support Rating Floor of ‘BBB’.

Sberbank is Russia’s largest bank by assets and equity, and the state currently owns 50%+ 1 share of the bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.