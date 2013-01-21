TEXT-Fitch:Asia-Pacific monthly January 2013 - highlights

Jan 21 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its Asia-Pacific monthly newsletter. The ‘Asia-Pacific Monthly’ is one of the most viewed reports on the Fitch website.

Sovereign research again continued to draw readers’ interest with ‘Global Economic Outlook’ and ‘Sovereign Data Comparator - December 2012’ (excel file) among the popular reads. The stabilising euro zone crisis and its impact on U.S. money market funds was also a favourite with readers in ‘U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: Eurozone Rise Continues’.

Fitch continued to roll out its 2013 Outlook for its various sector groups in ‘Fitch: Asia Pacific Gaming Poised to Become Global Market Leader Before 2016’, ‘Fitch: Credit Negatives to Endure for Indian Telcos in 2013’, ‘Fitch: Leverage to Peak for Asian Utilities in 2013; Sovereign Risks Present’, ‘Fitch: APAC Banks Resilient to Risks but Upgrade Prospects Slim’ and ‘Fitch: Stable Outlook for Australia and NZ SF and CVBs’.

China continued to dominate debate with ‘Fitch: China Scenario Shows Varied Impact on African Economies’, ‘Fitch: China Hard Landing Scenario Shows Uneven Global Impact’ and

‘Fitch: China’s Rebalancing Imperative’.

Other highlights in the January issue include ‘Fitch Street InterView: Tough Times for Asian Thermal Coal’, ‘Fitch: Samsung - Limited Room for Upgrade Despite Performance’ and ‘Fitch Street View: China Corporates - More Investor Communication Needed’.

Regular features such as Fitch’s key rating actions are provided in the newsletter. Also, Fitch’s international ratings coverage by sector, and international and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this month’s newsletter.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: APAC Monthly Newsletter