TEXT-Fitch : Departure does not impact Henderson Horizon Pan European Equity's "strong" rating

Jan 21 - Fitch Ratings has said that the departure of the co-manager of the Henderson Horizon Pan European Equity Fund, William Stormont, will not affect the “Strong” rating assigned to the fund.

In Fitch’s opinion, the experience and quality of the remaining European equity team at Henderson mitigate the departure of Mr. Stormont. The fund is now solely managed by Tim Stevenson with other members of the team providing back-up. Mr. Stevenson has run the fund since inception in 2001, has over 30 years’ experience in European asset management and has been at Henderson since 1986.

Launched in November 2001, the Henderson Pan European Equity Fund is a sub-fund of the Luxembourg SICAV ‘Henderson Horizon Fund’, with EUR1.8bn of assets, as of end-December 2012. The fund returned 19.4% in 2012, outperforming the FTSE World Europe TR by 0.6%. At end December 2012, the fund obtained Lipper Leader scores for Consistent Return of 4, 4 and 5 (best) over three, five and ten years respectively.

