FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch assigns Credit Bank of Moscow's eurobond 'BB-'(EXP) expected rating
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
January 21, 2013 / 9:42 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch assigns Credit Bank of Moscow's eurobond 'BB-'(EXP) expected rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Ireland-based CBOM Finance p.l.c.’s upcoming issue of limited recourse loan participation notes an expected Long-term ‘BB-(EXP)’ rating. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of documents conforming materially to information already received.

The proceeds are to be used solely for financing a loan to Russia’s Credit Bank of Moscow (open joint-stock company) (CBOM), rated Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) ‘BB-', Short-term IDR ‘B’, National Long-term Rating ‘A+(rus)', Viability Rating of ‘bb-', Support Rating ‘5’ and Support Rating Floor ‘NF’. The Outlooks for CBOM’s Long-term IDRs and National Long-term rating are Stable.

The notes will have a put option exercisable if the current majority shareholder ceases, at any time, to control directly or indirectly 50% plus one share of CBOM, which results in CBOM’s or the notes’ rating being downgraded by any of international rating agencies.

CBOM is a medium-sized Moscow-based bank focusing on corporate lending, the 20th largest in Russia by assets at end-H112, 85% owned by Roman Avdeev. EBRD, IFC and RBOF Holding Company I Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of IFC Russian Bank Capitalization Fund, LP, which forms a group of companies with IFC) hold minority stakes in CBOM.

For a recent update on the bank see ‘Fitch Affirms Credit Bank of Moscow at ‘BB-'; Stable Outlook’ dated 10 December 2012 and the full rating report dated 14 January 2013, which are available on www.fitchratings.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.