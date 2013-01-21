TEXT-S&P ratings - ENCE Energia y Celulosa S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 21 -

Ratings -- ENCE Energia y Celulosa S.A. --------------------------- 21-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Forest products

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Jan-2013 BB/-- BB/--

