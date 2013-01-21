TEXT-S&P ratings - Future Land Development Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 21 -

Ratings -- Future Land Development Holdings Ltd. ------------------ 21-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: China

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Jan-2013 BB-/-- BB-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

USD-denominated Sr Unsecd nts B+ 21-Jan-2013