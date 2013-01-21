TEXT-S&P ratings - Future Land Development Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 21 -
Ratings -- Future Land Development Holdings Ltd. ------------------ 21-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: China
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Jan-2013 BB-/-- BB-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
USD-denominated Sr Unsecd nts B+ 21-Jan-2013