TEXT-S&P rates Frasers Centrepoint Trust's unsecured notes 'BBB+'

Jan 21 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BBB+’ issue rating to the unsecured notes issued by FCT MTN Pte Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited (HSBCIT; not rated). HSBCIT, in its capacity as trustee of Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT: BBB+/Stable/--; axA+/--), unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the notes.

The Singapore dollar (S$) 70 million of Series 007 (3%) notes due 2020 are issued under FCT MTN Pte Ltd.’s S$500 million multi-currency medium-term notes program. FCT will use the proceeds to refinance its existing borrowings, as well as to finance its investments, asset enhancements, and general working capital purposes.

